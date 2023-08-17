“The US economy is far from slowing down as Housing stats rose 3.9%, industrial production grew by 1% and Manufacturing production advanced by 0.5% during the month of July. The dollar index rallied to two month high of 103.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fall as Dollar strengthens. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - August 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near multi-month low, seems vulnerable below 200-day SMA - August 16, 2023
- Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 59,400 - August 16, 2023