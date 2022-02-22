Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall By Rs 900. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On February 22, 2022 Here

New Delhi: Gold rates in India continued their downward trajectory on Tuesday and fell by Rs 900 per kg. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 45,900 and for 24-carat was Rs 50 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices near 9-month high as Ukraine crisis deepens - February 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pokes key hurdle around $1,915, geopolitics, US PMI eyed - February 21, 2022
- Gold prices today in India surge to near one-year high, silver rates jump - February 21, 2022