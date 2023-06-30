Gold and silver prices dropped in early trading due to a stronger Dollar Index. Gold futures on the MCX have declined by 3.73% in June, while silver futures have declined by 3.53% in value terms. Intraday trading strategy suggests selling MCX August Gold futures and buying MCX July Silver futures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fall on strong US Dollar. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - June 30, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers $1,900, eyes on data for Fed’s hawkish signs – Confluence Detector - June 30, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, June 30, 2023: Precious metals witness dip on MCX | Check latest rates here - June 30, 2023