The MCX October gold futures were trading down by Rs 91 or 0.16% from the Tuesday closing price at Rs 58,535 per 10 gram on the MCX while the December Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,497 per kg,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India down as Street awaits US CPI numbers. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - September 13, 2023
- Gold and silver prices for today—September 13. Check latest rates in your city - September 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers target $1,885 on hot United States inflation data - September 12, 2023