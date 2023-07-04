Gold futures on the MCX have gained 6% on a year-to-date basis, while silver futures prices have increased by nearly 0.36% in value terms. The August gold futures were trading at Rs 58,275 per 10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India flat amid strength in US dollar. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad & other Indian cities - July 4, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - July 4, 2023
- Gold prices rebound as U.S. manufacturing survey shows activity dipped to lowest since May 2020 - July 4, 2023