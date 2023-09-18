On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,949 per troy ounce on Monday, up by $3.30 or 0.17% while silver futures were at $23.455, lower by $0.069 or 0.30%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India gain amid dollar slide. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - September 18, 2023
- Gold up by Rs 10, silver unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,900/10g - September 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: 50 DMA at $1,932 remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD buyers - September 17, 2023