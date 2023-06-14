Gold prices gained, supported by a weaker DXY ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee outcome later in the day. MCX August Gold futures rose by 0.19% to reach INR59,301 per 10g, whilst July Silver futures reached INR72,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery roadblock at $1,960, Fed eyed – Confluence Detector - June 14, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India gain on weaker dollar. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad and other Indian cities - June 14, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tested 100 DMA on US CPI, what’s next on Federal Reserve decision? - June 14, 2023