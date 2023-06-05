Gold prices fell by 0.29% on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India due to the strengthening of the dollar index, which went above the 104 mark. The increase in the value of the greenback was primarily caused by strong US payroll data that may have put the rate pause at the backburner.
