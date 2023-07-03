Gold prices decreased on Monday as the dollar strengthened, increasing the likelihood of a US Federal Reserve interest rate hike. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to meet later …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat on stronger dollar; market awaits key economic data - July 3, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India slip on strong dollar. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - July 3, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 3 July: Gold inches lower; traders eye FOMC meeting minutes, US Fed rate hike verdict - July 3, 2023