On Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,934 per troy ounce on Thursday, down by $1.10 or 0.06% while Silver futures were at $23.215, higher by $0.187 or 0.800%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold firms as US data boosts bets for Fed pause next week - September 14, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India slip on US inflation uptick. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - September 14, 2023
- Dollar holds modest gains after CPI data - September 14, 2023