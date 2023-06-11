Gold prices continued to remain in spotlight ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. The price of the 24-carrat yellow metal stood at Rs 60,700 per 10 gram in New Delhi on June 11, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Market watch: Gold prices remain stable in Egypt the beginning of the week, EGX sees mixed results - June 11, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in spotlight ahead of Fed meet next week; check latest rates - June 11, 2023
- Gold price hit record high in May – could China and Russia be behind it? - June 11, 2023