Gold prices rebounded from a two-month low as the dollar index fell below 103 due to mixed US economic data and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause on interest rates. Gold futures on the MCX declined 1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices recover after sharp Thursday fall. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - June 16, 2023
- Gold muted on mixed Fed cues, copper boosted by China rate cuts - June 16, 2023
- Gold price trades tepid despite US dollar hitting five week low. Should you buy after ECB interest rate hike? - June 16, 2023