Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Rise By Rs 900 On January 31, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

For 10 grams of 22-carat of the metal, Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 45,000 and Gold Price in Chennai is Rs 45,330. In Kerala, Gold rate today is Rs 45,000.
