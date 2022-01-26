For 10 grams of 22-carat of the metal, Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,750 and Gold Price in Chennai is Rs 46,050. In Kerala, Gold rate today is Rs 45,750.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD risks correction on death cross, potential Fed’s hawkishness - January 26, 2022
- Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices See A Massive Dip On January 26, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here - January 25, 2022
- Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge - January 25, 2022