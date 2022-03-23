For 10 grams of 22-carat of metal, the Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,750 and Gold Price in Chennai is Rs 48,280. In Kerala, the Gold rate today is Rs 47,750.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Up By Rs 4,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 23 Here - March 22, 2022
- Cooper Metals in binding agreement to acquire strategic copper-gold tenement at Mt Isa East in Queensland - March 22, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stuck around $1,920 on a likely hawkish path in Fed Powell’s speech - March 22, 2022