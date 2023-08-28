On the daily technical charts, the October Gold futures have fallen below their upward trend line support at Rs 58,945, indicating a pessimistic outlook, she informed, adding that there has been a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds ground as markets gauge U.S. rate outlook - August 28, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold rises as the dollar slips. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - August 28, 2023
- Gold, silver prices on August 28: Check latest rates in your city today - August 28, 2023