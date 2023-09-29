The MCX December gold futures were trading up by Rs 7 or 0.01% from the Thursday closing price at Rs 57,853 per 10 gram on the MCX while the December Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,285 per kg, higher by Rs 685 or 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: MCX Gold slide continues as yellow metal falls by Rs 2,100. Should you book profits? - September 29, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near six-month low as markets brace for more US data - September 29, 2023
- Oil prices climb on crude draw, tight global supply - September 29, 2023