Prices of the yellow metal has witnessed a slight dip on December, 17 (Saturday). According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 49,700 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Price For Yellow Metal Dips Slightly On December 17 | Check Revised Rates In Your City - December 16, 2022
- Gold prices end higher, pare their loss for the week - December 16, 2022
- Gold price defies hawkish Fed - December 16, 2022