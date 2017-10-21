Gold Rate Today: Prices Lose Sheen In Diwali Trade, Down Rs 250

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 250 to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams in special Diwali Muhurat trading at the bullion market today despite some token buying by jewellers. Silver followed suit and cracked below the Rs 41,000 mark by falling Rs 200 to Rs 40,800 …
