Gold prices kept above $1,950 on July 18, remaining firm on a safe haven of demand. Inflation cooling off in the US contributed to the recent surge in gold prices. This positive trend in prices was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices tick up as traders await Fed cues - July 18, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Prices remain firm on safe haven demand - July 18, 2023
- Xbox Live Gold reportedly shutting down — here’s what might replace it - July 18, 2023