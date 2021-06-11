Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and is 48,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 52,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Rate Today Remains Low, Check Gold Price in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Other Cities
Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and is 48,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 52,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.