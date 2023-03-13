Expecting safe haven appeal for gold price to continue, Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, “Gold rate today is in uptrend due to series of bank collapse in the US. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal extends safe haven appeal on SVB collapse - March 13, 2023
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal shines on dollar weakness; buy futures for this target - March 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to regain $1,900 as yields plummet, US inflation eyed – Confluence Detector - March 13, 2023