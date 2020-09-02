Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls; Strong support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking weakness in international spot prices amid a strong dollar. Silver prices also declined more than 1 percent, …
