For 10 grams of 22-carat of the metal, Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,560 and Gold Price in Chennai is Rs 45,880. In Kerala, Gold rate today is Rs 45,500.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Prices Fall By Rs 800 On January 22, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here - January 22, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 49,640; silver stands at Rs 65,400 per kg - January 21, 2022
- Gold price gives breakout in spot market. Good opportunity to buy, say experts - January 21, 2022