Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday following a muted trend in the international spot prices amid a firm US dollar. At 11:30 am, gold futures for August …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to rise towards next major hurdle near the $$1,866 area - July 16, 2021
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat above Rs 48,300 per 10 grams; experts suggest buy on dips - July 16, 2021
- Gold Price Today Slumps, Over Rs 7,500 Down from All-Time High. Should You Buy? - July 16, 2021