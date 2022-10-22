Gold rates fell in Saturday’s early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,440, after a marginal decrease of Rs 10, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold rates fall marginally; silver prices soar, selling at Rs 57,700 today - October 22, 2022
- Jewellers optimistic about Dhanteras amid positive consumer sentiment and weakness in gold prices - October 21, 2022
- Dhanteras 2022 gold price today: Check latest rates of yellow metal in your city - October 21, 2022
Discussion about this post