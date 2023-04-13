New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on Thursday, 13 April 2023 after two consecutive days of increase in the price. Ten grams of 22 carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,100 as against Rs 56,200 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rates Fall On April 13, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal’s Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities - April 13, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, April 13, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates here - April 13, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices inch higher on cooler-than-expected US inflation data - April 13, 2023