New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Friday, 24 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,700 as against Rs 51,800 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices drop, silver remains unchanged in early trade - February 23, 2023
- Gold Rates Fall On Friday, Feb 24: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities - February 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces heat around $1,830 as USD Index attempts recovery - February 23, 2023