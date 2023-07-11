Gold rates in Bangalore on July 11: Gold rates in Bangalore today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,450 with a surge of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,410 with a slash of Rs. 100. While the silver rate in the capital city is at Rs. 76,800 per kilogram.
