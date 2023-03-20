Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 54,800 as against Rs 55,300 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 59,780 as against Rs 60,320 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 20 March: Gold trades flat as global banking crisis stabilizes; traders eye US Fed for cues - March 20, 2023
- Gold lacklustre as Credit Suisse-UBS deal spurs risk-on mood - March 20, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to edge higher towards Rs 60,150 as investors eye Fed meet - March 20, 2023