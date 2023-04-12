Gold prices have increased in India for the second consecutive day. Investors are increasing looking at the yellow metal as a perfect hedge against inflation. Check the latest gold prices in top Indian metros here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rates On April 12, 2023: Yellow Metal Gets Expensive For Second Day, Check Today’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Metros - April 12, 2023
- Gold, silver prices jump on April 12; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - April 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could retest yearly top at $2,032 on soft United States inflation data - April 12, 2023