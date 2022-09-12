Gold Rates Remain Unchanged, Silver Rates Fall On Monday. Check Latest Rates in Top Cities Here

Gold rates across the country remain unchanged on Sunday. While 8 gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 37,400, the same amount of 24 carat gold costs Rs 40,800 today. The price of 8 gram of silver has …
