New Delhi: Gold prices have gone up in India once again after two consecutive days of dip. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,700 as against Rs 55,400 yesterday, and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,760 as against Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rates Rise On April 11, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities - April 11, 2023
- Gold advances on softer dollar as traders await U.S. inflation data - April 11, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, April 11, 2023: Precious metals witness hike on MCX | Check rates here - April 11, 2023