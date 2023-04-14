New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up on Friday, 14 April 2023, a day after the prices fell after two consecutive days of rise. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,650 as against Rs 56,100 yesterday and 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a pullback before resuming journey toward $2,075 - April 14, 2023
- Gold Rates Rise On Friday, April 14, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities - April 14, 2023
- Gold set for 2nd weekly gain as weak dollar, Fed pause bets lift appeal - April 14, 2023