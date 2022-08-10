Gold Rates Today: Check Price Of Yellow Metal On August 10 In Your City Here

The price of yellow metal in India on August 10 rose by 0.35 per cent, amounting to Rs. 182; the cost of Pure Gold being Rs. 52,470 per 10 grams on MCX.
