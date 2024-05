The price of gold in India today is ₹ 6,606 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 7,206 per gram for 24 karat gold The price of gold in Mumbai is ₹ 6606 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 7206 per gram for 24 karat gold. The gold price today in Kolkata is …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)