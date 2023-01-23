Gold edged higher in Indian markets today and hovered near all-time highs, tracking an uptick in international prices. On MCX, bullion futures were up 0.15% to ₹ 56,745 per 10 gram, after hitting new peak of ₹ 56,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rates today edge higher to near all-time highs, silver jumps - January 23, 2023
- Gold prices retreat from their highest level since April - January 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trips down below $1920, on rising US bond yields - January 23, 2023