Gold prices climbed as much as 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in the dollar outweighed pressure from hawkish remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits near daily high, around $1,755 amid weaker US Dollar - November 29, 2022
- Gold gains ground as dollar pulls back - November 29, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Traders Shrug Off Hawkish Fed Comments; Focus on Drop in China COVID Cases - November 29, 2022