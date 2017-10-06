Gold rebounds from 2-month low, still on track for weekly loss

Gold prices have fallen more than 1 percent this week and are facing their fourth straight week of decline, the metal’s longest run of weekly losses this year. Investor interest in gold has been soft. Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange …
