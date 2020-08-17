Gold jumped more than 2% to its highest in nearly one week on Monday as a weaker dollar and a pull-back in U.S. Treasury yields, coupled with dismal economic data from the New York Federal Reserve, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Mining Stocks’ Outlook Bright on High Gold Prices - August 17, 2020
- Barrick Gold’s stock soars after Warren Buffett’s company buys a stake - August 17, 2020
- Gold rebounds more than 2% on dollar weakness, poor U.S. economic data - August 17, 2020