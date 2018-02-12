The gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares, climbed by 0.7%. Prices lost 1.6% last week, the largest weekly loss in two months, as investors were unsettled by renewed volatility in stocks amid fears about rising bond yields and inflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold recoups half of last week’s loss as dollar softens - February 12, 2018
- Here’s Where Gold Prices in 2018 Are Headed After This Week’s Volatility - February 12, 2018
- The 17 Junior Gold Mining Stocks Elite Investors Are Buying - February 12, 2018