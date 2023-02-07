Gold rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar after recent sharp losses while traders awaited more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices modestly higher ahead of Powell remarks - February 7, 2023
- Gold recovers on softer dollar as traders await economic cues - February 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in correction mode – Commerzbank - February 7, 2023