Investors’ focus will be on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday, as central bankers assemble in Jackson Hole for their annual conference.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold regains footing as focus turns to Jackson Hole summit - August 21, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal trades steady after third straight weekly dip - August 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains under pressure below the $1,900 mark ahead of Jackson Hole event - August 21, 2023