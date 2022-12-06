Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, which makes the greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot gold was up 0.4% at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold regains some ground as dollar dips - December 5, 2022
- Gold price hits record Rs164k per tola - December 5, 2022
- Gold Price Sinks on ISM Services Surprise, XAU/USD Bearish Technical Warning Eyed - December 5, 2022