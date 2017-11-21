The exchange-traded SPDR Gold Trust GLD, +0.26% edged up by 0.2%. “Gold collapsed like a house of cards during Monday’s trading session, with prices dipping below $1,275 [intraday] thanks to a strengthening U.S. dollar,” said Lukman Otunuga …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold regains some lost ground as dollar struggles - November 21, 2017
- Gold edges up on lower US dollar; market awaits Fed minutes - November 21, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on lower U.S. dollar; market awaits Fed minutes - November 21, 2017