With lowered expectations in hand, the strong U.S. jobs reading on Friday “knocked gold’s price rise in Europe — as it was nearing its next big technical resistance around the $1,820 area,” said Spina …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Amarillo files NI 43-101 report for LDS Butiá Gold Prospect - February 4, 2022
- Gold registers sharpest weekly gain in about 3 months after Friday’s jobs report - February 4, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Predictions: Where Will BTC Go After Blowing Past $40K Again? - February 4, 2022