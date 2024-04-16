Gold Resource Reports Q1 Sales; Worthington Steel Partner-Level Supplier; US Gold’s Direct Offering And More: Tuesday’s Top Mining Stories 1. Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) reported preliminary Q1 results, including sales of 3,557 ounces of gold and 216,535 ounces of silver, totaling 5,965 gold equivalent ounces.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)