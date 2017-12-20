Gold resumes rise as dollar faces pressure

Gold is up over 10% for the year, a gain largely accumulated by the precious metal’s surge in the early months. In fact, data show that prices have been confined to their narrowest trading range of any quarter in a decade in the last three months of 2017.
