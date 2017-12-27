Gold Retracing Mid-Term Range

Gold has now entered its mid-term price range after being pushed downwards the past month. The climb in the commodity the past week has not gone unnoticed and will attract more speculators if the value of Gold remains strong going into this weekend.
