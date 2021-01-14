Gold prices fell on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rebounded, while investors awaited details on incoming U.S. President Joe Biden’s coronavirus stimulus proposal. Spot gold fell 0.3% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold retreats as dollar, Treasury yields rebound - January 14, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar, Treasury yields rebound - January 13, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dives out of a bear flag despite President Trump’s impeachment - January 13, 2021